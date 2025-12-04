Liberal Arts Endowed Professor of Communication, Penn State

Jeremy David Engels, PhD, is Liberal Arts Professor of Communication and Ethics at Pennsylvania State University. He is also a longtime teacher of mindfulness, meditation, and yoga, having studied in both India and the United States, and he is certified to teach mindfulness after completing an intensive two-year training program under the direction of Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield. He is an award-winning scholar, and has published numerous books and articles about democracy, community building, deliberation, and peace, including On Mindful Democracy: A Declaration of Interdependence to Mend a Fractured World (Parallax, 2026), Living Namaste: A Practical Guide to Mindfulness, Yoga, and Building Community (Living Traditions, 2026), The Ethics of Oneness: Emerson, Whitman, and the Bhavagad Gita (U Chicago Press, 2021), and The Art of Gratitude (SUNY Press 2018). Affectionately known by his students as the“bed-headed professor” and“the yoga prof,” he is also an award-winning, beloved teacher. His life-changing classes have been described as“Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood meets Walt Whitman, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, and The Good Place.” He lives in State College, Pennsylvania, where he and his wife, Anna Sunderland Engels, run a community yoga and meditation studio called Yoga Lab.

You can visit his website to sign up for email notifications about book news, speaking events, and retreats, at

–present Professor, Pennsylvania State University

Experience