Women In PR North America Announces 2026 Publicity Partners Program

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - The Organization of American and Canadian Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America ) are excited to collaborate with Pink Pearl PR on the launch of the Publicity Partners Program -an exclusive PR opportunity designed to elevate health, wellness, and women's lifestyle brands in advance of Mother's Day and Women's Health Month 2026.

The Publicity Partners Program offers brands the opportunity to participate in a 90-day PR sprint, providing personalized media strategy, expert guidance, and targeted pitching support. The initiative is designed to help brands build early-year momentum and secure meaningful coverage during the most impactful seasons for female-focused storytelling.

"We created the Publicity Partners Program to help brands enter the year with strategic clarity and media momentum," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America. "The first 90 days of the year are critical for building a strong visibility foundation. When brands start early, they give themselves the best chance to secure high-impact features during Mother's Day and Women's Health Month. This program is designed to help them stand out, get noticed, and make a meaningful impact."

For more information or to apply, visit: Publicity Partners Program - Request Details

Women in PR North America is also inviting companies to partner on the 2026 WorkWell Conference, a premier gathering for PR and media professionals. This milestone event will take place at Hart House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 8, 2026, during Women's Health Month.

Interested speakers and partners are invited to submit their applications on the Women in PR North America website

Women in PR North America has also launched the 2026 annual publicity calendar - a month-by-month guide to timely PR opportunities, seasonal trends, media moments, and awareness dates.

Talia Beckett Davis

Founder & CEO

Canadian Women in Public Relations

American Women in Public Relations

