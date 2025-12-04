New Destiny Corporate Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) -(TSXV: NED) (the "" or ""), a British Columbia-based mining company, announces that Mr. Surj Uppal has exited from his position of President and director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Uppal for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Barry Brown

Director

For further information, please contact:

Barry Brown, Director

Email: ...

Phone: (604) 488-3900



About New Destiny Mining Corp. New Destiny Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The Company's flagship project, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, is located in southern British Columbia. New Destiny Mining Corp. is committed to creating value for its shareholders through the exploration and development of high-quality mineral assets.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







