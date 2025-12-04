Crunchafi Partners With Thomson Reuters To Bring Lease Accounting To Guided Assurance Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announces a strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company. This partnership brings Crunchafi's lease accounting capabilities into Thomson Reuters' Guided Assurance, part of the Cloud Audit Suite, offering audit and accounting professionals a faster, more reliable way to automate complex lease accounting work.

Guided Assurance users will be able to apply the trusted PPC methodology while completing lease workflows, all within their familiar environment.

Crunchafi Lease Accounting eliminates manual calculations and data transfers, enabling lease workflows from setup through reporting within Guided Assurance.

Key benefits for Guided Assurance users will include:



Saving Time and Reducing Errors: Teams avoid manual calculations and data transfers, freeing time for client-focused work.

Faster, More Reliable Audits: Send journal entries, amortization schedules, and footnote disclosures directly into work papers - all without manual steps. Built-In Consistency and Efficiency: Maintain familiar PPC methodology while Crunchafi ensures consistent results and reduces training and review time.



“We are excited to partner with Thomson Reuters to give Guided Assurance users lease accounting capabilities,” states Crunchafi CRO Mike Cooke.“By embedding Crunchafi firms can spend less time on repetitive work and more time delivering insights to clients.”

The experience is expected to be available to Guided Assurance users in Q2 2026.

To learn more about Crunchafi and its solutions, click here.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi's solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting-helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Crunchafi

