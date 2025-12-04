Ministry Of Finance Signs 3Rd Agreement Under The 'Retail Sukuk' Initiative With Emirates Islamic Bank

Investment available through the bank's digital platform starting from AED 4,000



Bank will enable seamless and secure access to government Islamic Treasury Sukuk offerings on the EI + Mobile App The initiative reinforces Emirates Islamic's commitment to innovation in Islamic finance

Abu Dhabi:

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed the 3rd agreement under the“Retail Sukuk” initiative with Emirates Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, enabling UAE citizens and residents to invest in Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) through its innovative digital platform.

The initiative will enable UAE citizens and residents to invest in fractional T-Sukuk in smaller denominations through the EI + Mobile Banking App. With a minimum investment of AED 4000, investors will receive a seamless and secure digital experience, in line with the Ministry's efforts to broaden the investor base and promote financial inclusion across the UAE. The initiative aims to broaden access to T-Sukuk, promote financial literacy, and instil a culture of saving and financial responsibility as a cornerstone of long-term financial sustainability in the UAE.

UAE nationals and residents with an Emirates ID or UAE PASS can complete registration online, fulfil KYC requirements, and create a risk profile directly on the platform, while also viewing T-Sukuk terms and transaction details.

Consolidating the pillars of financial sustainability:

H.E. Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry of Finance, said:“Our collaboration with Emirates Islamic Bank will contribute to significantly widening the reach of the Ministry's initiatives to offer government financial instruments directly to individuals through secure and advanced digital channels. With leading national institutions joining the 'Retail Sukuk' initiative, we are further strengthening our efforts to enhance financial inclusion and giving more members of our community the opportunity to access stable, government-backed investment instruments.”

Al Amiri added:“This initiative helps instill a culture of saving and sustainable investment among Emiratis and residents, while also strengthening the growth of the Islamic finance sector and supporting the development of local capital markets. By expanding institutional participation in offering secure and transparent financial products, we will reinforce the foundations of financial sustainability and contribute to the growth of key sectors and the UAE's sustainable economic development.”

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said:“Emirates Islamic is proud to partner with the Ministry of Finance for the 'Retail Sukuk' initiative. This partnership reaffirms our continued prominence as a leading Shariah-compliant bank in the UAE. Enabling T-Sukuk on the EI + Mobile Banking App underscores the bank's commitment in driving Islamic finance innovation.”

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, added:“The Retail Sukuk initiative by the Ministry of Finance is truly a groundbreaking innovation. At Emirates Islamic, our focus remains on developing and delivering sophisticated products that cater to the evolving requirements of retail investors, thereby giving them access to wealth-building opportunities while adhering to the principles of Islamic Sharia.”

Broader framework for partnerships:

All T-Sukuk issued by the Ministry will be listed on the Emirates Islamic platform. Emirates Islamic offers a seamless experience for investors to subscribe or trade by providing the treasury instruments from its existing positions through primary allocations or secondary market transactions. The bank will also ensure a transparent and user-friendly investment experience by organising awareness and educational sessions, introducing a dedicated FAQs section, and conducting regular investor surveys.