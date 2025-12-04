Medera To Participate In Oppenheimer Movers In Rare Disease Summit 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medera Inc. ("Medera"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on targeting cardiovascular diseases by developing next-generation therapeutics, today announced that James Kim, Chief Corporate Officer of Medera, will participate in the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Sofitel New York, 45 West 44Street in New York City.

Mr. Kim will participate in a panel discussion titled“The Future for Rare Heart Disease” alongside Linda Marban of Capricor. The panel will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 2:15 to 2:50 PM ET in the Sofitel's 2nd Floor Ballroom.

The invitation-only Rare Disease Summit will feature a day of panels, presentations, and one-on-one investor meetings with companies working in the rare disease space. Medera will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to register for the summit and to schedule one-on-one meetings with Medera.

About Medera Inc.

Medera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on targeting difficult-to-treat and currently incurable diseases by developing a range of next-generation therapeutics. Medera operates via its two preclinical and clinical business units, Novoheart and Sardocor, respectively.

Novoheart capitalizes on the world's first and award-winning“mini-Heart” Technology for revolutionary disease modelling and drug discovery, uniquely enabling the modelling of human-specific diseases and discovery of therapeutic candidates free from species-specific differences in accordance to the FDA Modernization Act 2.0. Novoheart's versatile technology platform provides a range of state-of-the-art automation hardware and software as well as screening services, for human-specific disease modelling, therapeutic target discovery and validation, drug toxicity and efficacy screening, and dosage optimization carried out in the context of healthy and/or diseased human heart chambers and tissues. Global pharmaceutical and academic leaders are using Novoheart's technology platform for their drug discovery and development purposes. The Novoheart platform has facilitated and accelerated the development of Sardocor's lead therapeutic candidates that are currently in clinical trials.

Sardocor is dedicated to the clinical development of novel next-generation therapies for Medera. Leveraging Novoheart's human-based drug discovery and validation platforms, Sardocor aims to expedite drug development and regulatory timelines for its gene and cell therapy pipeline. Sardocor has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearances from the FDA for three ongoing AAV-based cardiac gene therapy clinical trials targeting Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF), Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) with the Fast Track Designation, and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy-associated Cardiomyopathy (DMD-CM) with the Orphan Drug Designation. Additionally, Sardocor's pipeline includes four preclinical gene therapy and three preclinical small molecule candidates targeting various cardiac, pulmonary, and vascular diseases.

For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Ally Stubin

Public Relations

ICR Healthcare

...

646.667.1861

Stephanie CarringtonInvestor RelationsICR Healthcare...