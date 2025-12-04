6 Celebrities Everyone Claims To Hate-But Can't Stop Following

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

You roll your eyes when you see their names. You complain about their latest stunts to your friends. Yet, you still click on their stories. We all do it. Hate-watching has become a legitimate hobby in our digital culture. It sparks a strange dopamine rush. We feel superior, annoyed, and entertained all at once.

However, this obsession says more about us than them. These celebrities have mastered the art of polarization. They know that outrage drives engagement. Consequently, we play right into their hands. Here are the six stars we claim to despise but keep making famous.

You know exactly who this is. She built an empire on selfies and vocal fry. Critics argue she has no talent. They say her fame is undeserved. Nevertheless, her business acumen is undeniable. She turns every scandal into a paycheck. You follow her to criticize her parenting or fashion choices. Meanwhile, the algorithm registers your view as interest. She wins every time you cringe.

He buys social media platforms and sends rockets to space. His tweets are erratic and often offensive. Many people threaten to leave his platforms daily. Yet, they stay to watch the chaos unfold. He represents unfiltered ego. We watch him because he is unpredictable. Will he save the world or burn it down? The suspense keeps his follower count climbing. He proves that being liked is not required for influence.

They left the palace for privacy. Then, they released a documentary and a memoir. Public opinion on this couple is split down the middle. You might think they are attention-seeking hypocrites. However, you still read the headlines. Their narrative challenges tradition. It forces us to pick a side. That tribalism keeps us hooked on every interview. We want to see what rule they break next.

She sells candles that smell like questionable things. Her diet advice often enrages medical professionals. You probably follow her just to laugh at the absurdity. It feels like a train wreck of privilege. But deep down, there is curiosity. She sells a fantasy of perfection. Even if you hate the method, you want the glow. Her brand thrives on the disbelief of the average person.

He started with pranks and pivoted to fighting. He is loud, brash, and disrespectful. Most people over thirty cannot stand him. Regardless, he sells out arenas. He understands the villain arc perfectly. People tune in hoping to see him lose. He monetizes that hatred brilliantly. Every boo from the crowd adds money to his bank account.

His musical genius is often overshadowed by his outbursts. He goes on rants that alienate his biggest fans. You unfollow him, then refollow when the next drama starts. It is a cycle of exhaustion. We watch because we are worried. We also watch because he is raw. In a world of PR-curated stars, his lack of filter is magnetic. It is dangerous, but it is never boring.

Your attention is your most valuable currency . When you spend it on people you dislike, you lose. You are funding the very behaviors you claim to hate. Stop giving them your energy. Unfollow them today. Curate a feed that inspires you instead. Reclaim your peace of mind.

