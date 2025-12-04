403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Connect Pilates Marks a Transformative New Chapter with Its Reopening at Al Habtoor Polo Resort
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (4th December 2025): Champion wellbeing, Connect Pilates has just reopened at the scenic Al Habtoor Polo Resort. Unveiling revitalised studio spaces, enhanced programmes, and an expanded calendar of wellness experiences, the brand is dedicated to empowering movement and deepening mind-body connection. The resort is already one of Dubai’s leading lifestyle and wellbeing destinations, and this reopening marks a significant milestone, ushering in a new era of mindful movement, education, and holistic transformation.
A Journey Built on Health
Connect Pilates was founded following a deeply personal journey of healing and rediscovery. After nearly twenty years in senior corporate roles across tourism and aviation, founder Mari Chirinashvili reached a pivotal moment when chronic pain, intensified after her second pregnancy, signalled a need for radical change. The discovery of the Polestar Pilates method in 2022 became the turning point, helping her reconnect with her body, rebuild strength, and restore balance. This inspired her to establish a studio dedicated to mindful movement, education, and holistic wellbeing.
Through continuous learning, partnering with the globally recognised Polestar Education, and building a team of certified instructors, she created a sanctuary rooted in alignment, presence, and community. The vision for Connect Pilates grew naturally from observing how many people, including professionals, parents, and athletes alike, were silently navigating pain, tension, or misalignment in daily life.
A Scenic Setting for Wellbeing
Al Habtoor Polo Resort was selected as the home for Connect Pilates because it reflects the studio’s core values of calmness, intention, natural elegance, and elevated wellness. Offering a tranquil retreat from the ci’y’s fast-paced rhythm, the resort provides a restorative environment where clients can slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with themselves. The serene landscape and understated luxury of the destination make it an ideal setting for mindful movement.
This distinctive setting enhances every session, transforming Pilates into a complete sensory experience. Sunlit studios, lush green surroundings, and open spaces help ease the nervous system and cultivate a sense of presence from the moment clients arrive. Here, movement becomes an intentional pause, allowing even pre- and post-class moments to feel grounded, expansive, and deeply restorative.
Classes, Training, and Workshops
The newly redesigned Connect Pilates studio offers a warm, premium, and welcoming environment using clean lines, balanced materials, and abundant natural light to support clarity and calm. Equipped with industry-leading Balanced Body Reformers, Chairs, Ladder Barrels, Mats, Cadillacs, Spine Correctors, and an array of props, the studio accommodates group classes, private sessions, and duet work in dedicated spaces. With Polestar Teacher Training, bridging courses, and specialist workshops also hosted onsite, the studio serves as both a movement sanctuary and an educational hub for the region.
Clients can enjoy a comprehensive range of Pilates experiences, including Reformer, Mat, and Chair classes, offered in group, private, and duet formats. Designed for all fitness levels, each session emphasises mindful movement, alignment, and strength, supported by Polestar-certified instructors who tailor exercises safely and effectively. Connect Pilates also offers beginner-friendly pathways to ensure new members feel confident and supported from day one, and they will soon be launching inspiring teen-focused classes to support younger movers on their journey.
A dynamic calendar of workshops and programmes is planned for 2026. Upcoming highlights include a Pre/Post-Natal Pilates Workshop on January 17th and 18th, a new intake of Reformer Pilates Teacher Training, and a week-long Mat Pilates Teacher Training Intensive in February. September will see the launch of the next comprehensive Polestar Programme, offering a full certification pathway. Additional modalities such as Aerial Yoga, TRX, Sound Healing, and Barre will also be introduced to broaden the studio’s holistic wellness offering.
Connect Pilates offers a portfolio of flexible pricing options to suit different goals and schedules, including introductory packages for first-time visitors, multi-class packs, and three- or six-month memberships. Private and duet sessions are also available for clients seeking a more personalised journey, while seasonal promotions and resort collaborations offer added value for guests.
Looking ahead, Connect Pilates aims to become a leading centre for mindful movement and education across the region. Expansion into new markets, the continued development of Polestar Teacher Training programmes, and meaningful partnerships with schools, corporations, and community organisations form part of the long-term vision. The studio seeks to create a ripple effect in the community, bringing movement therapy, preventative wellness, and improved quality of life to a broader audience.
For detailed pricing, clients may contact the studio’s front desk via WhatsApp at +971 54 555 2707.
A Journey Built on Health
Connect Pilates was founded following a deeply personal journey of healing and rediscovery. After nearly twenty years in senior corporate roles across tourism and aviation, founder Mari Chirinashvili reached a pivotal moment when chronic pain, intensified after her second pregnancy, signalled a need for radical change. The discovery of the Polestar Pilates method in 2022 became the turning point, helping her reconnect with her body, rebuild strength, and restore balance. This inspired her to establish a studio dedicated to mindful movement, education, and holistic wellbeing.
Through continuous learning, partnering with the globally recognised Polestar Education, and building a team of certified instructors, she created a sanctuary rooted in alignment, presence, and community. The vision for Connect Pilates grew naturally from observing how many people, including professionals, parents, and athletes alike, were silently navigating pain, tension, or misalignment in daily life.
A Scenic Setting for Wellbeing
Al Habtoor Polo Resort was selected as the home for Connect Pilates because it reflects the studio’s core values of calmness, intention, natural elegance, and elevated wellness. Offering a tranquil retreat from the ci’y’s fast-paced rhythm, the resort provides a restorative environment where clients can slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with themselves. The serene landscape and understated luxury of the destination make it an ideal setting for mindful movement.
This distinctive setting enhances every session, transforming Pilates into a complete sensory experience. Sunlit studios, lush green surroundings, and open spaces help ease the nervous system and cultivate a sense of presence from the moment clients arrive. Here, movement becomes an intentional pause, allowing even pre- and post-class moments to feel grounded, expansive, and deeply restorative.
Classes, Training, and Workshops
The newly redesigned Connect Pilates studio offers a warm, premium, and welcoming environment using clean lines, balanced materials, and abundant natural light to support clarity and calm. Equipped with industry-leading Balanced Body Reformers, Chairs, Ladder Barrels, Mats, Cadillacs, Spine Correctors, and an array of props, the studio accommodates group classes, private sessions, and duet work in dedicated spaces. With Polestar Teacher Training, bridging courses, and specialist workshops also hosted onsite, the studio serves as both a movement sanctuary and an educational hub for the region.
Clients can enjoy a comprehensive range of Pilates experiences, including Reformer, Mat, and Chair classes, offered in group, private, and duet formats. Designed for all fitness levels, each session emphasises mindful movement, alignment, and strength, supported by Polestar-certified instructors who tailor exercises safely and effectively. Connect Pilates also offers beginner-friendly pathways to ensure new members feel confident and supported from day one, and they will soon be launching inspiring teen-focused classes to support younger movers on their journey.
A dynamic calendar of workshops and programmes is planned for 2026. Upcoming highlights include a Pre/Post-Natal Pilates Workshop on January 17th and 18th, a new intake of Reformer Pilates Teacher Training, and a week-long Mat Pilates Teacher Training Intensive in February. September will see the launch of the next comprehensive Polestar Programme, offering a full certification pathway. Additional modalities such as Aerial Yoga, TRX, Sound Healing, and Barre will also be introduced to broaden the studio’s holistic wellness offering.
Connect Pilates offers a portfolio of flexible pricing options to suit different goals and schedules, including introductory packages for first-time visitors, multi-class packs, and three- or six-month memberships. Private and duet sessions are also available for clients seeking a more personalised journey, while seasonal promotions and resort collaborations offer added value for guests.
Looking ahead, Connect Pilates aims to become a leading centre for mindful movement and education across the region. Expansion into new markets, the continued development of Polestar Teacher Training programmes, and meaningful partnerships with schools, corporations, and community organisations form part of the long-term vision. The studio seeks to create a ripple effect in the community, bringing movement therapy, preventative wellness, and improved quality of life to a broader audience.
For detailed pricing, clients may contact the studio’s front desk via WhatsApp at +971 54 555 2707.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment