Shaikha Al Nowais : First Woman Secretary-General Of UN Tourism

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Riyadh: Shaikha Al Nowais has been confirmed as the new Secretary-General of UN Tourism. At the meeting in Riyadh, the organization's General Assembly formally ratified her nomination and showed their strong support.

Al Nowais will be the first woman to lead the United Nations Specialized Agency for tourism in its 50-year history.

She will begin her term at the start of 2026, having gained significant experience in the private sector, most notably as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels.

She also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

The new Secretary-General was nominated by UN Tourism's Executive Council in May.

Following protocol, her nomination was put before the 160 Member States at the 26th General Assembly for their confirmation.