Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Int'l Tourism Up 5Pc In H1 2025 : UN Tourism

Int'l Tourism Up 5Pc In H1 2025 : UN Tourism


2025-12-04 08:34:30
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Madrid: International tourist arrivals grew 5 percent in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. This is about 4 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

According to UN Tourism, almost 690 million tourists travelled internationally between January and June 2025, about 33 million more than in the same period of 2024, though results were mixed among regions and subregions.

Africa saw the strongest performance while Asia Pacific continued to rebound.

MENAFN04122025000163011034ID1110437215



Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search