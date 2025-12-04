Int'l Tourism Up 5Pc In H1 2025 : UN Tourism

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Madrid: International tourist arrivals grew 5 percent in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. This is about 4 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

According to UN Tourism, almost 690 million tourists travelled internationally between January and June 2025, about 33 million more than in the same period of 2024, though results were mixed among regions and subregions.

Africa saw the strongest performance while Asia Pacific continued to rebound.