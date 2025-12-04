Int'l Tourism Up 5Pc In H1 2025 : UN Tourism
According to UN Tourism, almost 690 million tourists travelled internationally between January and June 2025, about 33 million more than in the same period of 2024, though results were mixed among regions and subregions.
Africa saw the strongest performance while Asia Pacific continued to rebound.
