Deshi Dosh Offering 50Pc Discount
Deshi Dosh is a unique platform combining some of Bangladesh's top fashion brands Nipun, Kay Kraft, Anjan's, Rang Bangladesh, Banglar Mela, Sadakalo, Deshal, Nogordola, and Srishti.
The Deshi Dosh Fashion Festival will be held at the Deshi Dosh outlets in Level 4 of Bashundhara City, Dhaka, and Kumarpara, Sylhet. The festival features a wide range of collections including shirts, t-shirts, polo t-shirts, tops, kameez, sarees, panjabis, stitched and unstitched dresses, and home décor items.
The offer, which began on October 23 will continue until November 22 at both the Dhaka and Sylhet outlets.
Meanwhile, Deshi Dosh's Chattogram outlet has also been newly renovated - and to celebrate the new look, it too is offering up to 50 per cent discounts during this period.
