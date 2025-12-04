Maersk Adds New Surcharge On Bangladesh Shipments After Ctg Port Tariff Hike
According to Maersk's website, the surcharge applies to both dry and refrigerated cargo and will cover Spot and Non-Spot bookings. The company said the charge is needed to maintain service reliability amid rising seasonal demand, while all other fees remain unchanged.
Exporters warn that the new charge will further raise costs following the CPA's recent tariff increase across 23 of its 52 service categories, with rates for crane operations, container handling, and storage rising by up to 40 percent.
Industry insiders believe Maersk's decision aims to offset higher port expenses resulting from the CPA's new tariff structure. The surcharge applies to shipments from more than two dozen African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Ivory Coast.
