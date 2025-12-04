Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
October Air Passenger Demand Growth Accelerates To 6.6Pc


2025-12-04 08:34:25
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Geneva: International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for October 2025 global passenger demand with the following highlights: Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 6.6 percent compared to October 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 5.8 percent year-on-year. The October load factor was 84.6 percent (+0.7 ppt compared to October 2024).

International demand rose 8.5 percent compared to October 2024. Capacity was up 7.1 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.6 percent (+1.1 ppt compared to October 2024).

Domestic demand increased 3.4 percent compared to October 2024. Capacity was up 3.6 percent year-on-year. The load factor was 84.6 percent (-0.1 ppt compared to October 2024).

International RPK growth climbed to 8.5 percent in October year-on-year, with double-digit growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. All regions except the Americas saw load factors improve.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 10.9 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 9.1 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.4 percent (+1.4 ppt compared to October 2024). International traffic within Asia had a stellar performance, with traffic to/from China, Japan, and Vietnam experiencing particularly robust expansions, each exceeding 10 percent growth year-on-year.

Domestic RPK rose 3.4 percent over October 2024 and load factor fell by 0.1 ppt to 84.6 percent on the back of a 3.6 percent capacity expansion.

Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

