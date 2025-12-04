October Air Passenger Demand Growth Accelerates To 6.6Pc

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Geneva: International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for October 2025 global passenger demand with the following highlights: Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 6.6 percent compared to October 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 5.8 percent year-on-year. The October load factor was 84.6 percent (+0.7 ppt compared to October 2024).

International demand rose 8.5 percent compared to October 2024. Capacity was up 7.1 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.6 percent (+1.1 ppt compared to October 2024).

Domestic demand increased 3.4 percent compared to October 2024. Capacity was up 3.6 percent year-on-year. The load factor was 84.6 percent (-0.1 ppt compared to October 2024).

International RPK growth climbed to 8.5 percent in October year-on-year, with double-digit growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. All regions except the Americas saw load factors improve.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 10.9 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 9.1 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.4 percent (+1.4 ppt compared to October 2024). International traffic within Asia had a stellar performance, with traffic to/from China, Japan, and Vietnam experiencing particularly robust expansions, each exceeding 10 percent growth year-on-year.

Domestic RPK rose 3.4 percent over October 2024 and load factor fell by 0.1 ppt to 84.6 percent on the back of a 3.6 percent capacity expansion.