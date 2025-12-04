Biman Flight Catering Center Soars To New Heights

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Flight Catering Center (BFCC), the culinary engine behind thousands of meals served in Bangladeshi skies every day, is undergoing a remarkable transformation - emerging as one of the region's most efficient and ambitious in-flight catering hubs.

Established in October 1989 at a cost of BDT 1489.42 lakh, BFCC has long been central to Biman Bangladesh Airlines' operations.

Today, with a 67,000-sq-ft facility, global accreditations, and record-breaking production growth, the unit is asserting itself as a regional benchmark in aviation catering excellence.

Legacy rebuilt for modern demands

Before BFCC was created, in-flight catering relied on two separate sections - Flight Kitchen and Field Service. Their merger into BFCC laid the foundation for a unified system equipped with modern, internationally aligned facilities.

Led by a General Manager reporting directly to Biman's top management, the center was envisioned to meet evolving global airline catering standards - and decades later, that vision is being realized with striking clarity.

The organization now operates with 694 approved posts, absorbing previous staff and hiring new talent on renewable contracts. The workforce composition, roughly 13 percent Biman employees and 87 percent BFCC recruited employees, reflects a streamlined, flexible model designed to meet the volatile needs of the aviation industry.

Chefs and staff cooking at the hot kitchen section of Biman Flight Catering Center

BFCC's operations rely heavily on specialist logistics equipment - including 12 hi-lift vans, 5 delivery vans, and 4 service cars - to transport meals and in-flight supplies efficiently across airport premises. While some units remain unserviceable, the majority are fully operational, ensuring consistent delivery performance.

However, the true backbone of BFCC's credibility lies in its safety and hygiene certifications. The center is accredited with ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO 22000:2018 for food safety systems. It also complies with HACCP, WHO, and ICQA guidelines - and is fully halal certified. These credentials place BFCC firmly in line with international flight catering standards, enabling it to serve major global carriers with confidence.

Awards telling its success story

BFCC's pursuit of quality has not gone unnoticed. British Airways honored the center with its Partners in Excellence Award for three consecutive years-2006, 2007, and 2008.

It also played a crucial role in Etihad Airways' recognition as one of the world's leading airlines, providing catering services during key operational periods. These accolades illustrate BFCC's capability not just to meet expectations, but to elevate airline service standards.

Mission, vision: modern flight kitchen with purpose

BFCC's mission is clear: produce safe, wholesome meals, improve customer service continuously, uphold hygiene excellence-especially through strict HACCP implementation - and nurture teamwork.

Its vision further reinforces a commitment to becoming a regional role model, increasing efficiency, and ensuring a strong return on investment.

Record-breaking growth: from crisis to comeback

A Business Class meal for Biman flight by BFCC

By 2023-24, BFCC produced nearly 40 lakh meals, and in 2024-25, the number climbed further to 42.98 lakh - the highest in its history. Daily production average now stands at 11,776 meals, almost double the daily output of a decade earlier.

Revenues rise as efficiency improves

Despite global volatility, BFCC has maintained a largely profitable trajectory. Revenue reached BDT 24,879.67 lakh in 2024-25, with profits hovering near BDT 7,995 lakh - a massive turnaround from the pandemic-induced loss recorded in 2020-21.

The last two fiscal years have been its strongest ever, signaling improved operational efficiency, higher demand from foreign carriers, and stable partnerships with major airlines.

Serving the skies: growing client portfolio

BFCC's expanding client list underscores its rising reputation. Its core domestic customer remains Biman Bangladesh Airlines. However, the center also supports a wide variety of foreign carriers:

. Regular full-meal service: Malaysia Airlines, Egypt Air, Jazeera Airways

. Cabin dressing services: Emirates, Saudia, Thai Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Cathay Pacific

. Casual food uplift: Ethiopian Airlines, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, among others.

With potential partnerships on the horizon - Air China, China Eastern, Royal Brunei - BFCC appears poised for further international expansion.

Center positioned for takeoff

BFCC today is far more than an auxiliary unit of Biman. It is an emerging regional player with world-class accreditations, proven resilience, a growing customer base, and a long record of safety and quality excellence.

From its humble beginnings in 1989 to its present-day stature, the center has transformed into a high-performance culinary hub capable of uplifting nearly 12,000 meals daily. As aviation activity surges across Asia and airlines seek reliable catering partners, BFCC stands at a strategic crossroads - ready not just to keep pace with regional demand, but to set new standards for flight catering in South Asia.