Qatar Airways Sets New Benchmark With Over 100 Starlink-Enabled Widebody Aircraft
This achievement represents one of the most rapid and ambitious Starlink installation program in the aviation industry, that is being implemented ahead of the initially expected schedule, to bring the service to passengers even sooner.
With more than 50 percent of its widebody fleet now Starlink-connected, the World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time, has already operated over 30,000 flights with uninterrupted, high-speed, gate-to-gate connectivity. This pace further cements Qatar Airways' position as the only carrier in the MENA region to currently offer Starlink onboard, and a global leader in Starlink-enabled long-haul and ultra-long-haul connectivity.
