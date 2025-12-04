Student Loan Delinquencies Among Renters Double In Early 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Property managers encouraged to update screening processes, TransUnion reports CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The end of the federal student loan forgiveness program has left millions of borrowers facing monthly payments for the first time in years. This financial strain is reshaping the rental market and creating new challenges for property managers who rely on credit-based scoring to assess risk. A recent TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) analysis reveals that the number of rental applicants 90+ days delinquent on student loans more than doubled in the first half of 2025, climbing from 15% in January to 32% in May. Full findings appear in the ebook Trapped by Tuition: The New Reality of Renting. “The influx of applicants struggling with student loan payments could significantly impact property managers,” said Maitri Johnson, EVP of TransUnion's tenant and employment screening business.“Applicants who once met screening thresholds are now falling short.” The report shows renters with Prime credit scores (661-720) – previously considered low risk – are slipping into riskier categories. Consumers across all tiers experienced notable score declines. Credit Score Shifts for Renters Across Risk Tiers

Tier Key Movement Super Prime (781–850) 51% fell to Prime; 45% to Near Prime Prime Plus (721–780) 34% fell to Prime; 58% to Near Prime Prime (661–720) 59% fell to Near Prime; 23% to Sub Prime Near Prime (601–660) 63% fell to Sub Prime

According to TransUnion® TruVisionTM Resident Score 4.0

Traditional credit scores predict loan repayment, not rental performance. They overlook critical indicators such as eviction history and rental payment behavior. Property managers using purpose-built rental risk models can reduce exposure without shrinking applicant pools, enabling faster, more confident leasing decisions.

The report also warns that financial stress drives fraud. Renters under pressure may falsify documents or misrepresent income. Multifamily-specific fraud detection tools can help verify identities, flag suspicious applications, and prevent costly evictions.

“Student loan stress is reshaping the rental landscape, and traditional screening methods simply can't keep up,” said Johnson.“With delinquencies doubling and credit tiers slipping, property managers must evolve their strategies.”

