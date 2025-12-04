Student Loan Delinquencies Among Renters Double In Early 2025
|Tier
|Key Movement
|Super Prime (781–850)
|51% fell to Prime; 45% to Near Prime
|Prime Plus (721–780)
|34% fell to Prime; 58% to Near Prime
|Prime (661–720)
|59% fell to Near Prime; 23% to Sub Prime
|Near Prime (601–660)
|63% fell to Sub Prime
According to TransUnion® TruVisionTM Resident Score 4.0
Traditional credit scores predict loan repayment, not rental performance. They overlook critical indicators such as eviction history and rental payment behavior. Property managers using purpose-built rental risk models can reduce exposure without shrinking applicant pools, enabling faster, more confident leasing decisions.
The report also warns that financial stress drives fraud. Renters under pressure may falsify documents or misrepresent income. Multifamily-specific fraud detection tools can help verify identities, flag suspicious applications, and prevent costly evictions.
“Student loan stress is reshaping the rental landscape, and traditional screening methods simply can't keep up,” said Johnson.“With delinquencies doubling and credit tiers slipping, property managers must evolve their strategies.”
