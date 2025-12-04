Lexeo Therapeutics To Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event At The 22Nd Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists (CVCT) Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced plans to host a virtual event,“A Clinician's Perspective: Holistic Approach to Managing PKP2-Associated Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy,” at the 22Global Cardiovascular Clinical Trialists (CVCT) Forum on Tuesday, December 9at 3 PM ET.

The session will feature a discussion with Dr. Victoria Parikh, M.D., who is Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Stanford University and Director of the Stanford Center for Inherited Cardiovascular Disease, and an expert clinician scientist who cares for people living with PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (PKP2-ACM). Analysts and investors can join the live event by registering on the News & Events page on Lexeo's website. A replay will be archived on the investor section of Lexeo's website following the event.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

