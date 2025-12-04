Premier Air Charter Unveils Year‐In‐Review Video Featuring Chairman Vincent Monteparte And President Ross Gourdie

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company leaders reflect on milestones from the past year and outline strategic priorities for the future.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,”“Premier,”“PAC,” or the“Company”) Premier Air Charter today announced the release of its Year‐in‐Review video interview featuring Chairman Vincent Monteparte and President Ross Gourdie. In the candid discussion, the Company's leadership reflects on key milestones achieved over the past year, highlights operational progress, and shares insights into strategic priorities for the year ahead. The video interview underscores Premier Air Charter's commitment to transparency, innovation, and delivering value to both customers and stakeholders.







During the interview, President Ross Gourdie underscored the depth of the PAC team's aviation expertise, highlighting the skill of its seasoned pilots and mechanics. He also noted that clients who transition to private aviation quickly recognize the significant time savings and convenience it delivers. These benefits are so compelling that many never return to commercial travel. This enduring shift reflects both the strength of Premier's service model and the expanding demand for private aviation solutions.

Looking ahead, Chairman Vincent Monteparte outlined a clear three-part growth strategy for 2026. The plan includes expanding the charter business and fleet, securing Federal Aviation Administration certification to begin servicing third-party aircraft, and launching a managed services program for private aircraft owners. This program would allow owners to outsource maintenance, scheduling, and operations to Premier while receiving a monthly revenue check. He noted that the Company already has aircraft in its hangar undergoing inspection, and new additions are expected to be announced early in the new year.

Monteparte had this to say about the past year, "This year has been transformative for Premier. Our team has navigated challenges with resilience, expanded our service capabilities, and strengthened our position in the market. This Year‐in‐Review video reflects not only our accomplishments but also our vision for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead."

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based -based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

...

Investor Relations:

Stuart Inc.

...

512-267-2430

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

View the interview here: