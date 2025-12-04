Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GREH) Announces Arrival Of Fast-Charging Units In Rochester Points To Strong Industry Revenue Benchmarks As Launch Nears

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (“GREH” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that two ChargeTronix 240 kW fast-charging units have arrived on-site for the Rochester EV charging project located at 1600 West Ridge Road. These chargers-capable of serving up to four vehicles simultaneously-represent a major operational milestone as GREH transitions from development into revenue generation.

The Rochester project is being advanced in partnership with Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E), with Wallace Energy overseeing the installation and ongoing operations. Wallace Energy has also committed to financing the Rochester site as well as GREH's forthcoming Driftwood EV projects. Installation is expected to be completed within approximately one week, with the site slated to become fully operational by mid-December 2025.

Importantly, this project marks GREH's entry into the EV charging revenue stage-with no additional debt incurred.

EV Charger Market Momentum & Revenue Potential

According to Wood Mackenzie's most recent forecast, the U.S. DC fast-charging market is projected to grow at a 14% compound annual growth rate through 2040, ultimately reaching approximately 475,000 public fast-charging ports nationwide (Source: Utility Dive summary of Wood Mackenzie EV Infrastructure Outlook).

Industry analyses further indicate that commercial DC fast chargers-such as GREH's ChargeTronix 240 kW units-typically generate between $36,000 and $144,000 in gross annual revenue per charger, depending on utilization levels, local traffic density, and energy pricing (Source: SolidStudio EV Charging Profitability Report).

Additionally, demand for fast-charging capacity continues to outpace available supply, with operators reporting rising utilization rates and growing charging revenue across multiple markets (Source: EV Charging Stations industry commentary).

By aligning with these industry benchmarks, GREH believes the Rochester installation is strategically positioned to capture a substantial share of regional EV charging demand-supporting attractive long-term revenue potential as utilization ramps up.

Installation Timeline and Revenue Activation

Once activated, the Rochester site will represent a key revenue-generating milestone for GREH under a project structure that delivers:



No additional debt incurred



No shareholder dilution

No capital-expenditure burden on GREH



The Company's partnership-financed model continues to demonstrate GREH's ability to scale EV assets efficiently while protecting and enhancing shareholder value.

Next Up: Driftwood Projects in Albany & Saratoga, NY

Following the commissioning of the Rochester site, GREH will commence construction at its Driftwood EV Level-2 charging projects located in Albany & Saratoga, NY. Both Driftwood sites are scheduled to begin immediately after Rochester's activation and are anticipated to reach completion by the end of January 2026. These deployments mark the next phase of GREH's EV infrastructure expansion across New York State, with additional sites currently under evaluation.

Shareholder-Friendly Debt Negotiations Underway

GREH also confirms it is in active discussions with its current debt holder to finalize a settlement designed to:



Reduce liabilities



Strengthen the balance sheet



Improve capital flexibility for expansion



Minimize impact to existing shareholders

The Company expects to provide further updates as discussions progress.



CEO Comment

“Our Rochester project is now moving from development to execution, and with Wallace Energy financing and managing operations, GREH is entering the revenue stage without taking on any new debt. This milestone represents exactly the kind of capital-efficient, scalable model we plan to replicate across the Northeast,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of GREH.

“We are extremely excited to bring these fast chargers online and to begin the Driftwood expansion immediately thereafter. Shareholder value remains our top priority.”

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is dedicated to developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the company is building a robust clean energy infrastructure-from solar generation to EV charging networks-while promoting environmental stewardship and innovation.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

