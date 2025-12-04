Ravelin Properties REIT Announces Change To The Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT"), an internally managed global owner and operator of well-located commercial real estate, announces that Charles Pellerin has resigned from the REIT's board of trustees to focus on other commitments.

The REIT thanks Mr. Pellerin for his service as a trustee and wishes him well in future endeavours.

About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR)

The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit to learn more.