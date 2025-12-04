Ravelin Properties REIT Announces Change To The Board Of Trustees
The REIT thanks Mr. Pellerin for his service as a trustee and wishes him well in future endeavours.
About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR)
The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit to learn more.
