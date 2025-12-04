Gold Runner Engages Institutional Market Maker

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc.("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "") with Independent Trading Group (""), Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market-making firm, ITG provides objective, focused market-making and liquidity-providing services. With its head office in Toronto, ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

Under the Agreement, subject to regulatory approval, ITG will receive CAD$6,000 per month, payable in advance. The Agreement is for a term of 12 months unless terminated in accordance with its provisions. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation under the Agreement. At the time of this agreement, ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Market-making services will be provided in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies. ITG is a privately owned corporation controlled by its principals.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

ITG is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc:

Gold Runner Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration of gold and silver properties located in the prolific mining districts of Canada and the USA.

The Rock Creek gold project is Gold Runner's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, the Company strategically expanded the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Dry Creek prospect and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Gold Runner Exploration now holds 239 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects are situated in a region with proven "world-class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 km south of the "world-class" Round Mountain deposit.

For further information, please contact: