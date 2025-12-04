Estonia Supports Participation In International Claims Commission For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia must compensate for all the damage it has caused through violations of international law. The claims commission, together with the already functioning register of damage, will help ensure that impunity does not prevail and that Ukraine receives fair compensation," Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated.

He added that the next step is to create mechanisms through which the compensation awarded by the commission can actually be paid.

"The burden of compensating for war damage must rest with the aggressor," he emphasized, also highlighting the need for broad international support for the convention establishing the commission. After signing, the convention is planned to be submitted to the Estonian Parliament, the Riigikogu, for ratification.

As Ukrinform reported, in October the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe approved the draft Convention on the Establishment of the International Claims Commission for Ukraine.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra stated that the Compensation Commission, which will review claims submitted by those affected by Russian aggression and determine the amount of compensation for each case, could begin work in 2027.

