Jordan, Saudi Arabia Strengthen Military Training Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) – Assistant for Operations and Training, Brig. Gen. Naji Manaseer, met on Thursday with a Saudi military delegation led by the Commander of the Saudi Joint Forces' Land Component, Maj. Gen. Khalid bin Hasan Al-Zahrani.
The meeting, attended by the Military Training Director and the Saudi Military Attaché in Amman, reviewed joint military cooperation, particularly in training, development, and knowledge exchange.
The discussions aimed to enhance the efficiency and readiness of the armed forces in both countries and to strengthen joint efforts in supporting regional security and stability.
