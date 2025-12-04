Minister Inspects Bromine Company's Safety, Environmental Systems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman visited the Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) in Ghor Al-Nameira on Thursday to assess the JBC's readiness in implementing public safety standards and environmental management systems.Suleiman reviewed the company's manufacturing operations, including bromine production and derivatives, and received a detailed briefing from General Manager Samer Asfour and safety, quality, and environmental engineers on work mechanisms, air-quality monitoring systems, storage and transport procedures, and the company's environmental management framework.He also examined the environmental monitoring system surrounding the facility, which includes 11 sensors positioned along its perimeter, as well as waste handling processes for solid, hazardous, and liquid waste and their disposal in coordination with accredited authorities. In addition, he was briefed on the company's emergency response plans and internal safety procedures.In parallel, a technical team from the ministry inspected the mobile laboratory in the village of Al-Iraq to review air-quality monitoring results in nearby areas.Suleiman said the visit is part of ongoing field inspections of industrial facilities to verify compliance with national and international standards designed to protect the environment and public health.