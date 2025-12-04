403
Türkiye’s Fidan Blasts Greek Cypriot Administration
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a scathing rebuke of the Greek Cypriot Administration Wednesday, accusing the Mediterranean nation of obstructing critical cooperation affecting over 400 million people.
"Whoever I speak with, they all complain about the Greek Cypriot Administration. There is a problem here: the issue of the synergy area that concerns the fate of more than 400 million people in the EU and Türkiye being held hostage by a small group of people," he said.
No strategist would tolerate such circumstances, Fidan declared while addressing reporters in Brussels following a NATO foreign ministers' summit.
Turkish officials have persistently protested that resistance from the Greek Cypriot Administration and Athens has obstructed deeper Turkish engagement with the European Union—political antagonism that disregards Türkiye's strategic significance and undermines EU strength, they maintain.
Fidan emphasized that diplomatic counterparts recognize this dysfunction and articulate it "in the right way at the right time," observing that within the EU, numerous unanimity-based mechanisms face systematic exploitation.
"What is important here is for Türkiye to continue on its path in foreign policy without giving anyone leverage while also not keeping the ball on its own side," he added.
Referencing consultations with European colleagues during the NATO framework, Fidan indicated discussions concentrated primarily on prospective peace arrangements in Ukraine and associated developments.
"Since Türkiye is a key actor in the Ukraine peace talks, our views are constantly being sought on these issues," he said.
Fidan disclosed extensive Tuesday sessions with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, where all contentious matters received frank examination.
He noted Kos oversees not merely enlargement portfolios but connectivity initiatives as well, spotlighting concrete infrastructure proposals linking the EU and Türkiye with distinct territories including the Caucasus and Central Asia.
"To be frank, there are certain ongoing efforts regarding the accession process, but some chapters need to be opened. Some blockages need to be removed. There are certain decisions taken in 2019 that need to be reversed. Currently, there are efforts underway toward this," he added.
Türkiye and the EU are advancing several foundational priorities including Customs Union modernization, visa liberalization protocols, and complete restoration of European Investment Bank operations within Türkiye, he emphasized.
Fidan highlighted Türkiye's convergence with the EU on pivotal foreign policy challenges encompassing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, Gaza tensions, and Syrian developments.
These matters carry paramount importance for both entities, and productive Türkiye-EU collaboration within these spheres delivers substantial value for mutual foreign policy ambitions, he stressed.
African affairs—particularly North African and sub-Saharan dynamics, alongside emerging opportunities and engagement zones—represent subjects commanding significant attention, Fidan stated.
"The groundwork created by Türkiye's own efforts in these regions over many years now forms an important basis for cooperation with the EU and other global actors. This is frankly a major gain for us. At this point, we have issues with the EU that proceed on a win-win basis, as our president has emphasized," he said.
Bilateral relations between Türkiye and individual EU member nations continue advancing positively, Fidan observed, describing Ankara as a dependable, equitable, and formidable partner with robust governmental traditions.
"When you bring all this together, Türkiye actually offers great potential. But for the institutional adventure, our story with the EU, to come to a conclusion at some point, some blockages need to be removed," he added.
