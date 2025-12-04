Disrupting A $6 Billion Skin Cancer Market: The Small-Cap Biotech (MDCX) Advancing A Non-Surgical Patch

MENAFN - GetNews) Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with more than five million non-melanoma cases-overwhelmingly basal cell carcinomas-diagnosed each year. Aging populations, increased sun exposure, and rising detection rates continue to drive demand for treatment. Against this backdrop, Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ: MDCX) emerges as a compelling small-cap opportunity. The company is developing SkinJect, a patented dissolvable microneedle patch that delivers chemotherapy directly into tumors. If successful, it could offer a lower-cost, non-surgical alternative to conventional skin-cancer procedures, positioning the company within a market projected to approach six billion dollars by 2030.

Medicus Pharma is advancing programs across three continents, supported by multiple mid-stage trials and recently expanded pipeline assets. The pace of 2025 updates reflects a management team focused on accelerating development and broadening clinical reach. For investors willing to accept biotech risk, the company sits at the intersection of non-invasive treatment for common cancers, next-generation options for urologic conditions, and collaborations that may unlock new therapeutic categories.

A Novel Non-Surgical Approach to Treating Basal Cell Carcinoma

The centerpiece of Medicus' pipeline is SkinJect, designed to deliver doxorubicin directly into basal cell carcinoma lesions. The product aims to provide an alternative to Mohs surgery, which, while effective, can be costly, uncomfortable, and sometimes inaccessible for elderly or medically fragile patients.

Phase 1 (SKNJCT-001), completed in 2021, met its safety and tolerability goals, with six of thirteen participants achieving complete histological response. Phase 2 (SKNJCT-003, United States) has randomized more than 75 percent of planned participants; interim findings indicate clinical clearance in over 60 percent of treated lesions. Enrollment expanded from 60 to 90 patients. U.K. expansion, approved in November 2025, broadens recruitment and enhances geographic diversity. SKNJCT-004 (United Arab Emirates) is ongoing across six sites led by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Together, these programs position Medicus among the few companies pursuing multi-regional clinical development for a non-surgical basal cell carcinoma therapy.

Strategic Moves Strengthening SkinJect

In October 2025, Medicus partnered with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance to establish a framework for compassionate and expanded-access use. Individuals with Gorlin syndrome often develop numerous BCC lesions over their lifetimes, making a repeatable, non-surgical treatment approach particularly valuable. Real-world data from these programs may also inform future regulatory submissions.

In November 2025, Medicus submitted an application for the FDA Commissioner's National Priority Voucher designation, a program designed to expedite review for therapies addressing major public-health challenges. The company states that SkinJect aligns with several priority criteria, including improving accessibility, supporting domestic manufacturing, and addressing unmet needs in both common and rare disease settings.

Pipeline Expansion Through Teverelix Acquisition

In 2025, Medicus acquired Antev Limited, a U.K.-based biotechnology company developing Teverelix trifluoroacetate (Teverelix TFA). The investigational therapy is being evaluated for its potential use in advanced prostate-cancer care and in patients experiencing relapse of acute urinary retention. The program focuses on offering a modern alternative to existing approaches that may not be suitable for certain cardiovascular-high-risk populations.

A Phase 1 study in 48 volunteers demonstrated favorable tolerability and the intended pharmacologic effects. Phase 2a (2023) met its primary endpoint, reinforcing clinical potential. The FDA has cleared Phase 2b trial designs for both advanced prostate cancer and acute urinary retention relapse.

With a combined market opportunity approaching six billion dollars, Teverelix provides Medicus with a second late-stage asset and strengthens the company's therapeutic breadth.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Leadership

Medicus reported 8.7 million dollars in cash at the end of Q3 2025, supported by 10.4 million dollars in recent financings. Operating expenses reflect the company's global clinical expansion and integration of the Antev acquisition. Leadership continuity improved with the appointment of Carolyn Bonner as President and Chief Financial Officer, bringing nearly two decades of healthcare and life-sciences experience. Her combined role is expected to support more cohesive execution across financial, operational, and corporate-development priorities.

Why MDCX Is Worth Watching

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ: MDCX) is advancing global clinical programs, integrating strategic acquisitions, and preparing for potential regulatory catalysts. For investors seeking early-stage biotech exposure with multiple near-term milestones, the company offers differentiated opportunities in dermatologic and urologic oncology. Upcoming updates from SKNJCT-003, international trial expansions, continued development of Teverelix, and FDA feedback on the National Priority Voucher application may contribute to consistent news flow into 2026. If execution continues at this pace, Medicus could gain broader investor attention as its clinical programs mature.

