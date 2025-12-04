403
EU Unveils New Strategy To Combat Drug Trafficking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The European Commission unveiled on Thursday unveiled a new European strategy and an action plan to combat drug trafficking.
The declared plan would be executed alongside updated rules for monitoring and controlling the precursor substances used in drug production, as part of a broad European effort to protect citizens and confront criminal networks active in this field, according to the Commission.
In a press release, the Commission said that the launch of this plan comes in implementation of directives from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
It represents one of the core commitments under the EUآ's Internal Security Strategy. This initiative aims to establish a comprehensive response to the security, health, social and environmental challenges associated with the spread of drugs and their trafficking.
EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Magnus Brunner said in the statement that "the European Union will not tolerate criminal networks that flood our streets with cheap drugs, fuel violent crime, and undermine health and security in Europe," stressing the need for coordinated action among member states to stop the spread of this phenomenon.
Drug trafficking poses, according to the EU Commission, a direct threat to the security of Europeans, especially as the trade of cocaine and synthetic substances continues to fuel violence, corruption and exploitation of the legitimate economy.
It noted that drug traffickers constantly change their methods and routes and increasingly rely on digital platforms, while the emergence of new, highly potent substances has led to rising cases of poisoning and overdoses, particularly among children and youth. Drug production also results in significant environmental damage, including toxic waste.
The new European strategy is based on enhancing preparedness and response capabilities to drug-related threats by improving data collection, monitoring, early warning, and rapid intervention, with a central role for the European Drugs Agency in identifying new substances, issuing alerts and assessing risks.
It also focuses on protecting public health by strengthening programs for prevention, treatment and reintegration, in addition to supporting community awareness regarding the dangers of addiction.
The strategy also includes tightening security measures against organized crime and reviewing the current legal framework on drug trafficking by 2026, as well as developing a new strategy for EU ports to strengthen their resilience against smuggling operations.
It further aims to enhance public-private cooperation to detect drugs smuggled through postal parcels, and includes measures to protect youth from being recruited into organized crime through a new European toolbox and a dedicated program to protect children from crime, along with steps to reduce the environmental and social harm caused by the drug trade. (end)
