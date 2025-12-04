Useme Releases New Report Showing European Freelancers Are Becoming U.S. Companies' Secret Growth Engine With Poland Leading The Talent Boom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Useme, a leading freelancer platform that streamlines global freelance collaboration, is excited to announce the release of its new 2025/2026 report, which demonstrates how Europe is rapidly emerging as the next major hotspot for high-quality freelance talent.

“The findings reveal that European professionals, and Polish freelancers in particular, are delivering a rare combination of technical expertise, strong English proficiency, competitive rates, and cultural compatibility that U.S. companies can no longer afford to ignore,” Przemek Głośny, CEO of Useme, comments.



Based on survey data from 1,157 freelancers across Poland, the report offers one of the most detailed looks yet at Europe's evolving freelance workforce. It outlines the top countries for hiring remote talent, the strengths of Europe's digital labor market, and a full industry-by-industry breakdown of Poland's most in-demand freelance skills.



The report ranks Poland as the No. 1 country worldwide for hiring remote freelancers, citing its world-class software developers (ranked 3rd globally in coding skills), strong STEM education, and consistently high English proficiency. The Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Ukraine also rank among the most attractive markets thanks to their advanced technical skills, creative industries, and proven experience working with international clients.



For U.S. companies balancing quality expectations with cost efficiency, European freelancers increasingly hit the“sweet spot”:



High work quality and reliability backed by strong university education

Competitive pricing compared to U.S. markets

Timezone overlap enabling real-time communication

Deep familiarity with Western business culture and consumer behavior Strong legal and data protection frameworks, including Data Privacy.

The report highlights U.S.-based case studies, such as influencer-marketing agency Epidemic.co and global SaaS company GetResponse, showing how American businesses leverage European freelancers to expand faster, scale content production, and test new strategies without long-term hiring commitments. The analysis also notes and compares freelancer rates across Europe, Asia, and the U.S.



Part two of the report provides a comprehensive statistical snapshot of six core freelance professions:



Designers: A balanced and versatile group creating everything from quick-turn social assets to full brand systems.

IT specialists: One of Poland's strongest segments, combining young digital natives with seasoned developers.

Web developers: Experienced professionals delivering long-term technical support for SMBs and international clients.

Multimedia specialists: Videographers, animators, and photographers serving fast-growing digital sectors.

Copywriters: Highly educated, predominantly women, and strong in marketing and IT content. Translators: Highly qualified linguists with deep cultural and market expertise, crucial for global expansion.

Across these fields, Polish freelancers report strong demand, repeat clients, and stable long-term relationships, a key indicator of reliability for U.S. companies considering overseas partnerships.



The report also highlights the growing role of platforms like Useme, which handles contracts, invoicing, and compliance on behalf of both parties. For U.S. businesses, this means they can legally and easily pay European freelancers, even those who cannot issue invoices on their own without establishing a local entity or navigating country-specific tax rules.



“Hiring a freelancer is like renting a sports car with a professional driver; you get speed and agility without the long-term commitment. But you need the right structure to make that partnership work smoothly,” Przemek Głośny adds.



As the demand for specialized digital skills accelerates, the report concludes that Europe and Poland in particular is becoming a strategic alternative to traditional outsourcing markets. With stronger cultural alignment, higher English proficiency, and robust data protections, European freelancers offer U.S. companies a modern, secure, and scalable talent pool.



