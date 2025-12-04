Badshah Announces Debut Concert At The O2: 'Desi Hip Hop Belongs On The Global Stage'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Dec 4 (IANS) In a landmark moment for Indian hip hop on the world stage star rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer Badshah has officially announced his debut headline performance at The O2, London.

The one-night-only showcase is set for 22nd March 2026, as a prelude to his highly anticipated world tour, making Badshah the first-ever Indian rapper to ever headline a full-scale production at the iconic venue. The headlining show follows a defining moment in 2024, when the star made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour and performed 'Naina' at the same arena.

Before tens of thousands of fans, he shared his dream of headlining The O2 - a dream that will now be released in 2026. While A. R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Sid Sriram are among the few Indian artists who have previously performed at The O2, Badshah now steps into the rarefied league of global icons who have headlined the venue - including Beyoncé, Adele, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Madonna and Burna Boy.

Fans can expect a landmark live spectacle as Badshah commands the arena with an expansive three-hour performance, featuring his chart-topping hits, cult favourites and recent anthems from across his decade-long catalogue. The show will be amplified by state-of-the-art staging, immersive visuals and a world-class international production.

With an anticipated footfall of over 15,000 fans, the event is poised to become one of the most significant cultural milestones for Indian hip hop next year. Badshah states,“Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone-it's a dream I've carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we're about to make history together - louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever.”

The hip hop heavyweight has made significant strides across the UK in recent years. In December 2023, he became the first Indian rapper to sell out the OVO Arena Wembley as part of his multi-city UK tour - a benchmark that cemented his growing global fanbase. This moment marks not only a defining milestone for Badshah but also a powerful validation of the global momentum around Indian hip hop. His headline debut at The O2 signals the genre's fast-growing international footprint and its readiness to command the world's biggest stages.

This year has been a landmark one for Badshah. He became the first Indian rapper and only the second Asian soloist to surpass 5 billion Spotify streams across all credits while also headlining the largest-ever sold-out Indian hip-hop tour across North America. Beyond music.

On the music front, he has been tapped by Ali El Arabi for the title track of '52 Blue', marking his debut in international film scoring alongside the freshly released 'Wallah Wallah' featuring Afrobeats kingpin Davido.

