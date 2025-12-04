403
Macron urges China to participate in ongoing efforts for Ukraine truce
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron used his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday to appeal for Beijing’s involvement in ongoing efforts to halt hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. During the bilateral talks in Beijing, he said, "I hope that China can join our appeal and our efforts to achieve, as soon as possible, at the very least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes targeting critical infrastructure."
Macron stressed that both sides “fully grasp” the “seriousness” of the conflict and the need for durable peace, expressing hope that the two nations could deepen their collaboration on the issue.
He emphasized that, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, they carry a unique responsibility, adding, “As permanent members of the UN Security Council, we have a particular responsibility, and I believe we must do everything possible to ensure that compromises are found, while at the same time preserving international law and ensuring long-term stability.”
He also reaffirmed the importance of cooperation in achieving a stable and lawful peace in the Middle East, reiterating support for a two-state solution in Gaza.
Macron highlighted the value of their dialogue, describing it as rooted in “trust” and “mutual understanding” despite an increasingly unpredictable global environment. He noted that “Europe and China have a role to play, along with other partners, in laying the foundations of a fair and solid global economic governance based on rules, not on the law of the strongest.”
According to general accounts, Macron welcomed China’s renewed pledge to ease market access for French goods, saying, “We have managed to find a way forward on what had, at one point, been matters of misunderstanding, and we are continuing to make progress.”
This marks Macron’s fourth state visit to China, where he arrived accompanied by business leaders and government officials. Upon landing in Beijing, he and his spouse Brigitte were greeted by senior Chinese officials.
During the visit, Macron is scheduled to meet with China’s premier and top legislative officials before traveling with Xi to the southwestern city of Chengdu on Friday. Xi is expected to host one-on-one discussions there, with bilateral relations, trade issues, U.S. tariffs, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza likely to feature prominently. The leaders will also touch on China’s broader relationship with the European Union, with trade volumes between the two reaching roughly $785.8 billion last year.
