CFTC Grants Approval For Spot Crypto Trading On US Exchanges

Ethereum Upgrades and Regulatory Developments Shape the Crypto Market

Major strides in regulatory clarity and technology upgrades signaled a dynamic week for the cryptocurrency landscape. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approved spot trading of cryptocurrencies on regulated futures exchanges, while the European Union aims to tighten oversight over crypto firms through an expansion of ESMA's authority. Additionally, Ethereum 's latest upgrade, Fusaka, has successfully gone live, promising enhanced network performance and usability.



The CFTC now permits spot crypto products to trade on federally regulated exchanges, marking a significant step toward mainstream acceptance.

The European Commission proposes expanding ESMA's supervisory powers over crypto-assets, signaling a move towards tighter regulation in the EU.

The Fusaka upgrade on Ethereum enhances transaction throughput and reduces costs, fostering greater scalability. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amid regulatory progress and technological advancements.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Ethereum

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. Regulatory clarity and technological upgrades have bolstered confidence, supporting ETH 's price rally.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The ongoing developments suggest potential for sustained growth, though caution is advised amid broader market volatility.

Market context: These regulatory and technical improvements reflect broader efforts to foster a more transparent and scalable crypto ecosystem, aligning with bullish market trends.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has officially approved the trading of spot cryptocurrencies on federally regulated futures exchanges, a move announced by Acting Chair Caroline Pham. She emphasized that this measure responds to directives from President Donald Trump and follows recommendations from the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, as well as engagement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This approval enables spot crypto to be traded with the same level of oversight and customer protections that have historically characterized traditional markets, marking a milestone in the acceptance of cryptocurrencies within regulatory frameworks.

Meanwhile, the European Union is advancing its crypto regulatory landscape with a proposal to expand the powers of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). This initiative aims to centralize oversight of key market infrastructures, including crypto service providers, trading venues, and central counterparties. If approved by the European Parliament and the Council, this move would align ESMA's supervisory structure more closely with the centralized regulatory models employed by the US SEC, fostering increased market integrity across the EU.

In technological news, Ethereum's network has successfully implemented Fusaka, its second major upgrade of 2025. Rolled out on the mainnet on Wednesday, Fusaka delivers significant improvements such as up to an eightfold increase in data throughput for layer 2 solutions, alongside reduced transaction costs. The Ethereum Foundation stated that these enhancements bring the network closer to achieving“near-instant transactions,” which would substantially improve user experience and scalability. Following the upgrade, ETH experienced a 3.5% increase, aiming to sustain upward momentum as community members monitor network performance for potential further gains.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.