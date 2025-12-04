Zenatech Expands Drone As A Service To Australia With Offer To Acquire A Survey Firm Serving Government And Natural Resources And Commercial Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology business solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces it has signed an offer to acquire a long-established, multi-office Queensland, Australia-based surveying and spatial services firm, marking a significant step in the company's global expansion strategy. This targeted acquisition represents ZenaTech's first entry into Australia and provides a strategic gateway for expanding the Drone as a Service platform throughout the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, strengthening the company's position in one of the world's most active mining and industrial ecosystems.

“Australia is a globally significant market for mining, infrastructure, and high-precision spatial data, and this opportunity aligns directly with ZenaTech's long-term vision for international DaaS expansion,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“This acquisition provides a strategic entry point into the APAC region and positions ZenaTech to deliver advanced drone-enabled solutions to government and commercial clients across key sectors.”

The target firm is a long-established, multi-office Australian surveying and spatial services firm with a proven history of delivering high-quality outcomes across a range of public and private sector projects. It is an early adopter of leading survey technologies with advanced reality-capture and geospatial capabilities, including drone-enabled survey workflows, LiDAR, and mobile mapping, applied consistently across its service offerings.

This acquisition would extend Drone as a Service into a new vertical within the natural resources sector. By integrating the target company's advanced spatial capabilities with ZenaTech's drone solutions, the company anticipates a more comprehensive and sector-diverse offering to one of Australia's most data-intensive and resource-driven markets.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service (DaaS) offering is designed to provide business and government clients with flexible and on-demand or subscription-based access to drone services for surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, precision agriculture, and other services, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies ready for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

