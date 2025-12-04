403
Guinness World Records halts all dealings with Israel
(MENAFN) Guinness World Records has reportedly stopped accepting any record submissions from Israel, effectively ending cooperation with the country, according to media reports on Wednesday.
Local outlets said that the volunteer organization “Gift of Life,” which promotes kidney donations, attempted to register a milestone recognizing 2,000 Israeli donors who had contributed kidneys to save lives. The group claimed that the attempt “was rejected for political reasons.”
After paying the required fees and arranging a large gathering in Jerusalem to photograph the 2,000 donors for documentation, the organization said it received an email from Guinness stating: “We are not currently processing record applications from Israel.”
Efforts by the group to seek clarification or request that the decision be reconsidered have gone unanswered, according to reports.
Rabbi Rachel Haber, who leads the initiative, called Guinness' refusal to acknowledge the achievement “unacceptable.”
Guinness World Records has not publicly responded to the allegations.
The development comes amid growing international distancing from Israel due to its ongoing military actions in Gaza, which have prompted cultural, academic, political, and sports-related boycotts worldwide.
Since October 2023, more than 70,000 people in Gaza — the majority women and children — have been killed and over 171,000 wounded in Israeli attacks that devastated the territory. The offensive was paused following a ceasefire agreement that began on Oct. 10.
