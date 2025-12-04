2025 Cannabis Holiday Gift Guide Highlights Canada's Most Popular Cannabis Products For The Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc., company (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today released itsshowcasing Canadians' top picks for gifting, entertaining, and seasonal celebrations.

With cannabis now firmly embedded in Canada's holiday culture, the guide arrives ahead of one of the industry's busiest retail periods. According to Statistics Canada, retail cannabis sales reached nearly $500 million in December 2024, the highest monthly total of 2024.1

“Cannabis has become part of how Canadians celebrate, whether it's their new drink of choice at parties, gifting a favourite strain, or discovering new edibles,” said Blair MacNeil, President, Canada, Tilray Brands.“Our Holiday Gift Guide reflects what consumers are looking for right now: quality, convenience, flavour, and products that elevate shared experiences.”

The curated guide features leading brands across multiple price points and categories-from top-selling pre-rolls and craft flower to infused beverages and premium chocolates, highlighting the range of products shaping consumer trends across Canada.

2025 Cannabis Holiday Gift Guide Highlights

Good Supply – For Social, Easygoing Gatherings



Double Dutchies (Pre-Rolls) – A crowd-pleasing favourite for group hangs.

Jean Guy (Flower) – A bright, citrus-forward classic. Sweet Berry Kush (Flower) – Smooth and flavourful for post-dinner relaxation.

Redecan – For Enthusiasts and Everyday Experts



Wrapped & Redees (Pre-Rolls) – A holiday-ready twist on one of Canada's most consistent formats.

Legit Live Resin AIO – High-potency convenience in an all-in-one device.

Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond Cart – Powerful and perfect for late-night gatherings. Redees – Reliable, shareable, and widely loved.

Broken Coast – For the Premium Host



Blue Dream (Flower) – A trusted craft classic for holiday vibes. Coffee Creamer (Flower) – Rich, smooth flavour ideal for winter nights.

XMG & Chowie – For Sweet, Festive Treats



XMG Atomic Sour Edible 5-Packs – Bold, tangy stocking stuffers.

XMG Cream Soda – Sweet, nostalgic, and shareable. Chowie Balanced Chocolate – Decadent, chocolates for elevated holiday indulgence.

Mollo – For Alcohol-Free Celebrations



Mollo Seltzer 4-Packs – A crisp THC-infused alternative for holiday cheers. Mollo 10 – A higher-dose option for seasoned consumers seeking a slow-sipping experience.

