MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 To Discuss Clean Energy And Industrial Development

Mauritania has advanced its clean energy agenda with the August 2025 unveiling of a 160 MW solar plant, 60 MW wind farm and large-scale battery storage systems - all to be developed under a new public-private partnership framework. The announcement comes as the MSGBC basin undergoes rapid transformation in its energy sector, following the start of LNG production at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project earlier this year – a milestone set to reshape regional power generation, industrial expansion and export potential.

Amid this progress, the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 8-10 – will host a high-level session – Powering the MSGBC Region with Sustainable Technologies. Speakers include Katrin Puetz, Co-Founder of social business initiative BioGasUnite; a senior representative from Senegal's body for oil and gas projects COS Petrogaz; Jonathan Ambrogi, Business Development Officer at consultancy firm EnGreen; and Jason Yang, General Manager at industrial manufacturer Neway Valve. The panelists will examine how emerging technologies, expanded gas and renewable capacity, and improved regulatory frameworks can accelerate energy security, industrial growth and sustainable development across the MSGBC region.

Senegal continues to consolidate its position as a regional power hub through its upcoming Cap des Biches combined-cycle gas plant, which will add 300 MW to the national grid and support the country's 2025 target of 30% renewables in its electricity mix. The project follows the start of the Sangomar oil field in mid-2024 – which has strengthened government revenue streams intended to support diversified industrial development - and ahead of the anticipated final investment decision on the Yakaar-Teranga gas project. Yakaar-Teranga further anchors Senegal's strategy to deploy natural gas as a stabilizing bridge fuel.

The Gambia is similarly advancing its energy and regulatory landscape, with new petroleum exploration and production legislation under development and a fresh renewable energy partnership with Turkey aimed at expanding national infrastructure. These advancements align with the country's goal of achieving 90% electrification by the end of 2025.

Mauritania's position as a future global green hydrogen hub also forms a central part of the regional transition, marked by gigawatt-scale ventures such as the Aman project – which completed geological studies in March 2025 – and the Megaton Moon initiative, following its framework agreement signed in February 2025. Together, these projects aim to supply both domestic green industries such as green iron production and export markets in Europe.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference will bring together industry leaders to examine how these emerging renewable, gas-to-power and hydrogen developments can accelerate sustainable growth across the region.

“Powering the MSGBC Region with sustainable Technologies will be a critical session that reflects the basin's rapid shift toward cleaner, more reliable energy systems. As new gas, renewable and hydrogen projects come online, this dialogue will help stakeholders chart a pathway to long-term energy security and industrial growth,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital & Power.

