Tickets Hitting Shelves For Qarabag's Champions League Showdown At Home Against Ajax
According to the information, ticket sales opened today at 15:00 (GMT+4). Standard tickets are priced at 10 manat ($5.88), 15 manat ($8.82), 25 manat ($14.7), 35 manat ($20.5), 40 manat ($23.5), 50 manat ($29.4), and 75 manat ($44.1), while VIP tickets run for 200 ($117.6), 250 manat ($147), 300 manat ($176.4), and 400 manat ($235.2). VVIP tickets are available for 1000 manat ($588.2).
Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the mobile application and website of iTicket.
The match scheduled for December 10 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium will kick off at 21:45 (GMT+4).
