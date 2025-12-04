403
Kuwait Chief Auditor Underscores Significance Of ARABOSAI's Meetings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- President of the State (of Kuwait) Audit Bureau (SAB), Esam Al-Roumi, on Thursday underlined importance of regular meetings of the Arab Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) for preserving state's financial assets.
These meetings constitute a platform to seek to elevate level of states' supreme apparatuses by boosting their role in safeguarding public funds, state's financial resources and savings; vis a vis misappropriation and corruption, he said.
Al-Roumi, who was speaking to KUNA at end of ARABOSAI's meetings that have been held in Jeddah since Sunday, said the agenda included a host of topics namely plans to build and boost institutional potentials, evolving human cadres' skills, discussing committees' reports, in addition to taking decisions aimed at backing up oversight tasks.
Elaborating, Al-Roumi has indicated that such meetings are designed to stay abreast of latest developments in the realms of auditing and oversight through expertise swap among the member states.
The State (of Kuwait) Audit Bureau has submitted a document titled, promoting potentials of oversight apparatuses' auditors according to INTOSAI-150 criterion.
He explained that the Kuwaiti paper was presented to the conference by Dr. Saud Al-Zamanan, the acting assistant undersecretary for the sectora of financial, administrative, legal affairs and pre-auditing, during a seminar held by the technical committee, associated with the organization's general assembly.
Al-Roumi lauded efforts by the Kuwaiti auditor at the supervisio department on defense, security and public affairs, Abdullah Al-Mizrem, for passing the program of the Arab auditor. He also praised Dr. Abdullah Al-Mukhaizeem, a Kuwaiti auditing expert and chief auditor, Fatma Ali, for passing ARABOSAI's scientific research contest. (end)
