Rentredi's 627% Growth Earns No. 132 Spot On Prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM List

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi, the fastest-growing property management software built for smart real estate investors, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This year's winners are ranked based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, with RentRedi achieving an impressive 627% three-year revenue growth to earn the No. 132 spot on the list nationally.

A Founder's Journey: From Renter to Real Estate Leader

RentRedi began with a challenge that millions of renters and landlords can relate to: struggling to rent an apartment resulting from the pen-and-paper or spreadsheet rental management approach that makes life difficult for both independent landlords and their tenants. In the case of RentRedi Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Barone, collecting, organizing, and submitting rental application documents was harder than it needed to be while trying to move out of dorms and rent his first apartment back in 2014.

That moment drove the idea that became RentRedi. What started as a simple tenant tool grew into a comprehensive rental management platform serving both sides of the rental experience. Today, RentRedi helps landlords collect rent, screen tenants, sign leases, coordinate maintenance, manage accounting, and grow their portfolios – all from one intuitive platform.

“RentRedi was born from real life pain points on both sides of the rental process,” said Barone.“We have built RentRedi to be an intelligent platform, supported by real human support that cares, all aimed at making renting smarter and simpler for everyone – independent landlords and their tenants alike. Being recognized by Deloitte is a reflection of how far we've come and how our technology is making a real difference for both landlords and renters..”

Engineering at the Speed of Feedback

Behind RentRedi's rapid growth is a world-class engineering team known for rapidly turning landlord feedback into real solutions – sometimes within days of a request. Every feature and enhancement begins with a conversation and ends with a product that helps landlords work smarter, save time, and scale their portfolios.

Features like accelerated 2-day funding expiring lease notifications



AI-powered Onboarding

Custom Website Builder Chat 2.0 and Maintenance Chat enable real-time, two-way communication between landlords and tenants directly within the app, reducing reliance on scattered texts and voicemails. Already connecting more than 10,000 landlords and powering over 50,000 in-app conversations, Chat 2.0 was recently joined by Maintenance Chat, which centralizes repair coordination in a single intelligent system. Together, these tools help landlords and tenants solve issues faster, track every detail, and even anticipate maintenance needs before they escalate.



This human-centered approach is powered by experience – many RentRedi engineers and team members are landlords and tenants themselves. Their real-world perspective fuels a platform designed to anticipate landlord needs, respond quickly to feedback, and stay at the cutting edge of innovation while delivering the right tools at the right time.

Turning Data Into Actionable Insights

In addition to offering a complete suite of property management tools, RentRedi turns platform data into valuable insights that help landlords improve performance, reduce stress, and increase profitability.

Key insights that drive better outcomes for RentRedi customers include:



Helping landlords get new renters paying rent faster: When rental owners use RentRedi's five-pronged tenant screening process (background, credit, criminal, eviction, and income/asset verification), they are getting their tenants set up and submitting their first rent payment 17 days faster. RentRedi-screened tenants also pay on time 90% of the time, a 7-point improvement over non-screened tenants.

Giving landlords a more reliable income stream: RentRedi's proven automatic payment system has enabled units with tenants enrolled in autopay have an on-time rent payment rate of 99%, compared to 87% for those without. Fostering better landlord-tenant relationships the lead to higher on-time rent payment rates: Through RentRedi's Credit Reporting feature, where on-time payments are reported to TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax, landlords see a 13% increase in on-time rent payments, with tenants with credit scores in the 300–669 range paying on time at a 92% rate. Reporting on-time payments helps renters build credit and improve scores, making it a win-win for both sides.



By transforming these insights into actionable tools, RentRedi gives landlords the data they need to make smarter decisions, retain quality tenants, and optimize their portfolios.

Empowering Smart, Ambitious Landlords to Be Property Wise

RentRedi is built for independent rental owners who want to work smarter to run their rentals efficiently, grow their portfolios confidently, and unlock greater financial freedom. With a mobile-first design, integrated intelligence, and built-in automation, RentRedi gives landlords the clarity, control, and flexibility to operate their rental business from anywhere.

“Every feature we launch and every improvement we make comes back to one goal: helping landlords grow and renters thrive,” said Barone.

At its core, RentRedi exists to help landlords turn properties into vehicles for long-term wealth, not day-to-day stress. By simplifying complex processes and empowering smarter decisions, the platform enables landlords to focus on what matters most: building stability, creating opportunity, and shaping a stronger financial future for themselves and their communities.

Industry Recognition and Momentum

This recognition by Deloitte adds to a year of major milestones for RentRedi, including:



Inc. 5000 (second consecutive year)

Inc. Power Partner (third consecutive year)

Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech

HousingWire Tech100

PropTech Breakthrough's “Property Management Analytics Platform of the Year” Inman Future Leader in Real Estate: Ryan Barone

Together, these honors reinforce RentRedi's position as the rental management software category leader, redefining what it means to be property wise.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire's Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at