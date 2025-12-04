New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 2 Roadmap Progress As V1 Testnet Approaches Q4 Release

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project in the DeFi sector, has released an update on its current development progress as the project moves through Phase 2 of its roadmap. With the V1 testnet planned for Q4 2025, the team reports steady advancement across protocol features, security reviews and ecosystem preparation. The update highlights key steps toward the launch of Mutuum Finance's first functional version.









Mutuum Finance Builds Dual Lending Markets

Mutuum Finance aims to introduce a decentralized lending system that operates through two connected lending environments. This structure allows users to borrow and lend assets on-chain while keeping interest rates and risk levels balanced. The protocol is designed to support stable borrowing conditions through rate adjustments, collateral rules and liquidation parameters.

When users lend assets such as ETH or USDT, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest. The growth reflects real activity in the lending pool. Users earn yield based on the performance of the protocol rather than fixed emissions. This approach is intended to create a more sustainable reward structure.

Borrowers interact with interest rates that adjust with liquidity. When liquidity is high, borrowing stays cheaper. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. The protocol uses loan-to-value limits to protect lenders. If collateral falls below a safe level, liquidation can occur. Liquidators repay part of the debt and purchase collateral at a discount. These mechanics aim to stabilize markets and reduce risk.

Presale Progress and Community Growth

Mutuum Finance continues to report rising participation in its token offering. The token launched in early 2025 at $0.01. It is now priced at $0.035, showing a 250% rise during the development period. The project has raised $19.1 million and has more than 18,300 holders. Over 810 million MUTM tokens have been purchased to date.

The full token supply is 4 billion MUTM. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale. This equals 45.5% of the total supply. According to the team, Phase 6 of the presale is close to full allocation. The project also supports card payment to make participation easier for new users.

Community engagement remains active through the daily 24-hour leaderboard. The top contributor receives $500 in MUTM each day. This feature helps maintain consistent user activity throughout the presale period.





V1 Testnet Planned for Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance announced on its official X account that the V1 testnet is scheduled for release in Q4 2025. The testnet will introduce core protocol features. It includes the liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the debt-tracking module and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be supported as the first assets for borrowing and lending.

The V1 release is intended to give users and developers a first look at how the protocol operates. It will also allow the team to test performance under different activity levels. Feedback from the testnet will be used to refine features and prepare for the next phase of development.

Security is a major part of Mutuum Finance's roadmap. The project completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score. The audit evaluated token contract behavior and risk points.

Halborn Security is reviewing the lending and borrowing contracts. The team states that this review is focused on identifying issues that may affect the safety of collateral and loan operations. Mutuum Finance is also running a $50,000 bug bounty program so developers can report potential code problems before launch.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

Mutuum Finance plans to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin that will expand the protocol's lending and borrowing options. The stablecoin will be minted and burned as demand changes. It will be supported by interest paid by borrowers. Stablecoins often help DeFi systems grow because they offer predictable value and reduce exposure to volatility.

The project also plans to deploy the protocol across multiple layer-2 networks in the future. Layer-2 expansion offers lower fees and faster processing. These qualities are valuable for lending platforms that rely on frequent updates to collateral levels and interest rates. The team reports that this expansion will be part of later development stages.

Accurate pricing is essential for lending platforms. Mutuum Finance will use Chainlink as its primary oracle provider. Chainlink feeds offer real-time price updates for supported assets. The project also plans to use backup oracles, aggregated pricing data and decentralized exchange sources when available. These extra layers help protect users from incorrect liquidation events.

Outlook as V1 Approaches

Mutuum Finance continues to build momentum as Phase 2 development progresses. With dual lending markets, mtToken yield, stablecoin integration and plans for layer-2 deployment, the project aims to establish itself as a notable participant in the DeFi crypto space. Security work with Halborn and CertiK adds further structure to the upcoming testnet.

With the V1 launch approaching in Q4 and presale participation increasing, Mutuum Finance continues to draw interest from users searching for next crypto opportunities with clear technical roadmaps.

