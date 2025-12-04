8Th Pay Commission: Govt Staff May Get Big Hike From January 26

Putting an end to all speculation about the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees, this report presents the real facts. It discusses the potential date for salary increases and the fitness factor.

Central govt employees are buzzing about the 8th Pay Commission. Social media is full of rumors about salary hikes and DA. We're here to separate fact from fiction.

The new pay scale could be effective from Jan 1, 2026. But cash payments will be delayed. The report takes 18 months to finalize. Employees will receive arrears for the delay.

Social media rumors suggest DA and HRA might stop with the new pay commission. The government has clarified this is false. There are no plans to discontinue these allowances.

Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners will continue. They will be revised every six months based on the AICPI-IW, ensuring they rise with inflation.

The 'fitness factor' is key. The 7th Pay Commission's factor was 2.57. The 8th could be 2.86 or more, potentially boosting basic pay for 50 lakh employees by 30-34%.