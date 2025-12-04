403
Turkish Maritime Dimension conference brings in experts from all fields
(MENAFN) Turkish and European officials, diplomats, analysts, and industry representatives convened in Istanbul on Wednesday for the conference “Maritime Dimension of Energy Security in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea – Shared Challenges, Shared Horizons,” according to reports.
The event was co-hosted by the Polish Embassy in Ankara, the Polish Consulate General in Istanbul, and the Turkish Economic Development Foundation (IKV).
Participants emphasized increasing vulnerabilities in Europe’s key maritime energy routes amid rising hybrid threats, geopolitical tensions, and the accelerating pace of energy transition.
IKV Secretary-General Cigdem Nas, opening the conference, highlighted the growing strategic importance of maritime domains. Poland’s ambassador to Türkiye, Maciej Lang, stressed that energy security is a central priority for Poland’s EU Council Presidency this January through July, citing the “resilience of energy supply chains and protection of critical infrastructure such as submarine communication fields.”
He added that maritime energy is equally critical for Türkiye, noting: “As old friends, solid partners, and reliable allies, Poland and Türkiye can contribute to strengthening connectivity and interoperability between the theatres of NATO's eastern flank.”
IKV Chair Ayhan Zeytinoglu drew comparisons between the Baltic and Black Sea regions, pointing to recent airspace incursions, cyberattacks, and disruptions to undersea cables that have reshaped regional threat perceptions. Referring to incidents involving Russian tankers near Türkiye’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), he described the events as “a dangerous escalation.”
