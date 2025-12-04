403
Dubai Offshore Sailing Club Sends Six Sailors to World Sailing Inclusion Championships in Oman
(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) is proud to announce that six sailors from its RYA SailAbility program will be participating at the World Sailing Inclusion Championships, taking place in Mussanah, Oman from 3–8 December.
The athletes will compete in the Para Two-Person Keelboat World Championship, sailing the RS Venture Connect, an adaptive keelboat that enables sailors of all abilities to participate at the highest levels of the sport.
Representing the club are three teams of two, comprising of a person of determination paired with a dedicated volunteer. Their participation reflects the growth of inclusive sailing at DOSC and the strength of partnerships between students, volunteers, families, and the wider community.
This achievement marks a major milestone for the DOSC SailAbility program, which continues to expand its reach and impact through inclusive training, community support, and the backing of dedicated partners such as GAC.
"We couldn’t be prouder of what our sailors have achieved this year. To see three of our teams competing at the World Sailing Inclusion Championships is an extraordinary milestone not just for the athletes, but for the entire DOSC Sailability community. Their dedication, resilience, and love for the sport embody everything we strive to nurture here." said Dean, Head Volunteer at DOSC.
"Behind every successful sailor is a network of families, volunteers, and supporters who give their time, energy, and heart to help these athletes grow. The commitment shown by our students, the unwavering encouragement from their families, and the tireless efforts of our volunteers, along with the fantastic support of DOSC, is what make moments like this possible."
"This accomplishment is more than a competitive achievement, it's a celebration of inclusion, teamwork, and the belief that sailing is for everyone. We look forward to representing our community on the world stage with pride."
The Championships bring together sailors from around the world to celebrate accessibility, competition, and the shared goal of making sailing a sport truly open to all.
