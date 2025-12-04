dubizzle Honours Top Real Estate Agencies Across the UAE at Its First Digital-Only Property Awards 2025

403
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, UAE – 04 December 2025: dubizzle, the UAE’s leading online platform connecting millions of users with property listings and real estate insights, has announced the winners of its inaugural digital-only dubizzle Property Awards 2025. Recognising excellence and innovation across the nation’s real estate sector under the People’s Choice Awards and Jury Awards categories, a total of 35 winners were honoured, reflecting outstanding achievements in performance, creativity, and service across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates.
The People’s Choice Awards empowered the public to vote for standout agencies across the country. Winners were selected across eight categories and determined entirely by public vote, highlighting excellence across every facet of the property market - from off-plan innovation and commercial success to marketing creativity and social media engagement. In appreciation of community participation, every voter was entered into a raffle draw for the chance to win exciting cash prizes, reinforcing dubizzle’s commitment to engaging and rewarding its user base.
The Jury Awards winners were selected by a distinguished panel of dubizzle’s senior leadership, including Sahar Khan, Vice President of Marketing; Matthew Gregory, Senior Director of Strategy; and Anthony Blackford, Vice President of Sales. Recognising exceptional performance, responsiveness, and innovation across the UAE’s real estate sector, the jury honoured four agencies that have demonstrated excellence in lead generation, customer engagement, and overall service distinction.
“The dubizzle Property Awards 2025 mark a proud milestone in our journey to reimagine excellence in the UAE’s real estate industry,” says Haider Khan, CEO of dubizzle and Dubizzle Group MENA. “This initiative reflects our commitment to continue elevating industry standards through transparency, innovation, and collaboration. By empowering both experts and the public to celebrate success, we are not only recognising the agencies driving change today but also inspiring the next generation of real estate leaders across the nation.”
Through the dubizzle Property Awards 2025, the brand reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital innovation within the UAE’s real estate landscape. As the first-ever initiative for the brand, the awards celebrate the agencies shaping the future of property in the UAE and redefine how success is acknowledged within the nation’s real estate sector.
See below for the full list of winners
Dubai Awards:
People’s Choice Awards
•Listing Excellence - Agency of the Year 2025: Metropolitan Premium Properties
•Commercial Excellence - Agency of the Year 2025: CBB by Driven Properties
•Marketing Innovator - Agency of the Year 2025: Allsopp & Allsopp Real Estate
•Holiday Experts - Agency of the Year 2025: haus & haus Real Estate
•Off-Plan Visionary - Agency of the Year 2025: Xten Real Estate
•Rental Powerhouse - Agency of the Year 2025: fäm Properties
•Social Media Star - Agency of the Year 2025: haus & haus Real Estate
•Top Dealmakers - Agency of the Year 2025: Driven Properties
Jury Awards
•Top Lead Generator - Agency of the Year 2025: Driven Properties
•Most Responsive - Agency of the Year 2025: haus and haus Real Estate
•Outstanding Newcomer - Agency of the Year 2025: Equity Real Estate
•Ruby Club - Agency of the Year 2025: fäm Properties
