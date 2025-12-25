Juhi Babbar Had 'Freedom To Play With So Many Expressions' In Her Latest Release

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Juhi Babbar has described“The Great Shamsuddin Family” as a refreshing departure from the intense and serious roles she has been associated with in recent times and credited director Anusha Rizvi for letting her have the“freedom to play with so many expressions”.

Juhi, daughter of Bollywood star Raj Babbar, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself from the dubbing studio.

She wrote:“The Great Shamsuddin Family was a refreshing change from the kind of work I have been doing lately (more serious and intense). Of course, even in The Great Shamsuddin Family, I think I was probably the only one with truly intense scenes.”

The actress added:“What I really enjoyed, though, were all the lighter moments and the freedom to play with so many expressions thanks to our director, @anusharizvi2018.”

Juhi called the pictures a“ small glimpse of the dubbing” she did.

“These pictures are from the dubbing studio, and this is just a small glimpse of the dubbing I did for the film. Even in those 10–12 minutes at the mic, there were so many expressions to explore and live through all over again...AND THIS SONG, WE ALL SANG LIVE!!”

Juhi concluded:“Have you watched the film yet? If not, please, please do. It is a film I truly enjoyed working on..made with some of the best people..and one that has given me some of my most cherished memories and friends for life namely my sisters, @kkamra & @shreyadhan13.”

Shot entirely in Delhi, the Anusha Rizvi-directed slice-of-life drama 'The Great Shamsuddin Family' celebrates the city's everyday humor, warmth, and chaos elements that Kritika says came naturally to her because of her roots.

The film captures the essence of a middle-class Delhi household. It also stars Juhi Babbar, veteran actress Farida Jalal, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies.

As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family.