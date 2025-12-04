Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans - Top 5 Finalists Locked!


2025-12-04 06:11:18
The tension just went through the roof! With only days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, a surprise mid-week eviction has shaken the house. Say goodbye to Malti Chahar - and meet the final Top 5 contestants who'll battle it out for the trophy. Who has the crown in sight: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal or Pranit More? Watch till the end for full details and fan-vote predictions!

