One Nation One Election: JPC Seeks Law Commission's Research Expertise

The Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) meeting on One Nation One Election is underway on Thursday at the Parliament House. The JPC held a meeting with former Supreme Court judge and Chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission of India, Dinesh Maheshwari.

Speaking to ANI, JPC Chairperson, PP Chaudhary emphasised that t,he Law Commission has a big role in research and other things which will benefit the Committee on One Nation One Election. "The Chairman of the Law Commission of India is coming and the Law Commission has a big role in research and other things. So that's why the committee will benefit from the Law Commission's research...Ater that, Sai Deepak of the Supreme Court will talk about his legal expertise," Chaudhary said.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik arrived to take part in the meeting.

Former President Kovind Backs ONOE as 'Game Changer'

Meanwhile, former President Ram Nath Kovind, under which discussions were held over the One Nation One Election, emphasised that if the concept of the ONOE is implemented in the country, it will prove to be a game changer. "The high-level committee on ONOE had submitted its report to the President. On the basis of that report, the government prepared two bills, presented them in the Lok Sabha in 2024, and the two bills are currently with the JPC, where they are being examined... If this concept of ONOE is implemented in the country, it will prove to be a game-changer for India's development. As per the current system, every year, elections are held in 4-5 states, and our entire administrative machinery is involved in it. The biggest casualty in the election process is our education system. The maximum electoral employees are teachers," he said.

Bill's Legislative Journey

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee in December 2024. The Lok Sabha on August 12 accepted a motion to extend the tenure for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill'. The extension will enable the committee to submit its findings by the first day of the last week of the 2025 winter session.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both houses for further examination. (ANI)

