Priyanka Chopra Balances Actor, Producer Roles Backing 'Born Hungry'

Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi- The actor in Priyanka Chopra Jonas wants to see if she can navigate different genres, action, comedy and drama, and the producer avatar sees her wanting to back stories that touch a personal chord and give newcomers a chance.

And that's what, she says, propelled her to back the documentary“Born Hungry” on celebrity chef Sash Simpson.

Currently streaming on JioHotstar in India, the documentary traces the life of Sash Simpson - from being abandoned as a young boy in India to his adoption in Canada and his eventual success as a renowned chef.

It is produced by Priyanka's banner Purple Pebble Pictures along with Barry Avrich's Melbar Entertainment Group.

“As an actor and as a producer, my hats are kind of different. And my brain splits into two. I think as an actor, I'm constantly trying to challenge myself. I want to be able to see if I can navigate different genres and if I can do action, comedy, drama... I love challenging myself and that is why my acting career has had variety.

“As a producer, I'm empathetic and our ethos is a lot around wanting to give opportunities to newer filmmakers or filmmakers that want to achieve something that they haven't been able to or are kind of hitting a wall somewhere. My production side kind of comes from what personally moves me,” Priyanka told PTI in an interview from Los Angeles.

The story of“Born Hungry”, the actor said, came to her in 2023 via Barry who wanted her company to amplify Sash Simpson's story.

“I just remember watching it myself and us, as a company, and just being so moved by not just his story, but the narrative that the director had created. We really wanted to get behind it to maximise the reach of this film. So, hopefully, with JioHotstar's reach Sash will get some answers about his birth family or where he comes from, which is what he's really seeking,” she said.

“This movie has an incredible story. And right at the center of it is a protagonist who has lived an incredibly inspiring life,” she added.

Priyanka said when she set up her production house, she started with strong stories like“Ventilator” and“Paani” in regional cinema.