Happy Belly Food Group's Rosie's Burgers QSR Announces The Signing Of A Franchise Agreement And Secured Real Estate For Whitby, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that a franchise agreement has been signed and a prime real estate location has been secured for a new Rosie's Burgers ("") restaurant in Whitby, Ontario. Rosie's is a boutique QSR brand serving its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.







"Whitby represents another high-quality market for Rosie's as we continue to accelerate our expansion across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This signing reinforces the strength of our franchise system, our disciplined site-selection model, and the growing demand for Rosie's across the Greater Toronto Area."

The secured Whitby site sits within a bustling, high-visibility retail corridor that benefits from strong daily traffic, robust neighbourhood growth, and proximity to families, commuters, and professionals - providing the ideal demographic fit for Rosie's nostalgic smash burger offering.







"With 115 Rosie's locations secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key Canadian provinces, the brand is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead as U.S. development begins. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

Across the Happy Belly portfolio we have 646 contractually committed retail franchise locations in various stages of development, construction, and operation-executing a consistent, returns-focused strategy to create long-term shareholder value through franchising.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer