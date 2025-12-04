Russia Launches Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia District, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An hour ago, the Russian army struck one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia district. A man was injured. He is now under medical supervision and receiving all necessary assistance," he said.

The shelling damaged 15 households and an educational institution building. Gas pipeline networks were also damaged. Utility workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

The air-raid alert in the region is ongoing, and the enemy continues launching glide bombs toward Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

About 5,000 households left without power in Zaporizhzhia region following Russian attack

As Ukrinform reported, Zaporizhzhia is restoring a university dormitory complex after a Shahed drone strike.