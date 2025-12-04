Russia Launches Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia District, One Person Injured
"An hour ago, the Russian army struck one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia district. A man was injured. He is now under medical supervision and receiving all necessary assistance," he said.
The shelling damaged 15 households and an educational institution building. Gas pipeline networks were also damaged. Utility workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.
The air-raid alert in the region is ongoing, and the enemy continues launching glide bombs toward Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.Read also: About 5,000 households left without power in Zaporizhzhia region following Russian attack
As Ukrinform reported, Zaporizhzhia is restoring a university dormitory complex after a Shahed drone strike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment