Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Launches Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia District, One Person Injured

Russia Launches Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia District, One Person Injured


2025-12-04 06:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An hour ago, the Russian army struck one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia district. A man was injured. He is now under medical supervision and receiving all necessary assistance," he said.

The shelling damaged 15 households and an educational institution building. Gas pipeline networks were also damaged. Utility workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

The air-raid alert in the region is ongoing, and the enemy continues launching glide bombs toward Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Read also: About 5,000 households left without power in Zaporizhzhia region following Russian attack

As Ukrinform reported, Zaporizhzhia is restoring a university dormitory complex after a Shahed drone strike.

MENAFN04122025000193011044ID1110436208



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search