403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Al-Mashaan: Leadership Directs Accelerating Major National Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan affirmed the political leadership's commitment to closely following all details related to major national development projects and accelerating executive procedures undertaken by ministries and concerned authorities in cooperation with international government counterparts.
She stated after the meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Monitoring Major Projects that discussions reviewed updates on the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, cooperation in electrical systems, renewable-energy development, and establishing a low-carbon green framework for national waste-recycling initiatives.
Al-Mashaan added that the committee also examined cooperation in housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater-treatment facilities, expansion of free and economic zones, and comprehensive national efforts to combat desertification in all its forms across the country.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and committee member Samih Johar Hayat explained that he presented detailed follow-up reports from senior officials across all relevant ministries and state institutions responsible for implementing major developmental initiatives.
He clarified that the committee continues coordinating with partner governments regarding implementation procedures for bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding, ensuring full follow-up on assigned recommendations and enhanced coordination among members to accelerate progress across nationwide strategic projects. (end)
dd
She stated after the meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Monitoring Major Projects that discussions reviewed updates on the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, cooperation in electrical systems, renewable-energy development, and establishing a low-carbon green framework for national waste-recycling initiatives.
Al-Mashaan added that the committee also examined cooperation in housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater-treatment facilities, expansion of free and economic zones, and comprehensive national efforts to combat desertification in all its forms across the country.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and committee member Samih Johar Hayat explained that he presented detailed follow-up reports from senior officials across all relevant ministries and state institutions responsible for implementing major developmental initiatives.
He clarified that the committee continues coordinating with partner governments regarding implementation procedures for bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding, ensuring full follow-up on assigned recommendations and enhanced coordination among members to accelerate progress across nationwide strategic projects. (end)
dd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment